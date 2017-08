The Kansas City Chiefs announced Thursday that they have released seventh-year offensive lineman Jah Reid. (KCTV5)

The Kansas City Chiefs announced Thursday that they have released seventh-year offensive lineman Jah Reid.

Reid has played for the Chiefs since 2015, serving on the right side of the line.

During his first year with the team, Ried started in all 10 games in which he played. In 2016, Ried saw time in 12 games but only earned a start in one.

Before joining the Chiefs, Reid spent four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.

