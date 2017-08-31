Burglary suspect arrested after falling through ceiling at school inside Lenexa church

Due to the man’s behavior and the fact that he had no connection with the church, it was believed that he was in the act of committing a burglary. (KCTV5)

The Lenexa Fire Department spent part of their morning at Holy Trinity Catholic Church after a suspected burglar fell through the ceiling.

The incident happened about 11:54 a.m. at the church, which also operates as a school, located at 13615 W 92nd Street.

When firefighters arrived, they found the man who then become combative, prompting a call to police.

The man then ran into the church’s chapel and hid.

Due to the man’s behavior and the fact that he had no connection with the church, it was believed that he was in the act of committing a burglary.

The school was immediately put on lockdown and additional officers were called to the church.

Officers searched the chapel and were able to arrest the man.

A church spokesman says the man was taken to an area hospital.

No children or adult staff came in contact with the man during the incident, the church said.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.