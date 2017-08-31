Police chase crosses state line in Kansas City; 1 in custody - KCTV5

Police chase crosses state line in Kansas City; 1 in custody

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A police chase in Kansas City that started on the Missouri side of the state line has ended in Kansas. 

The chase started at 12th and Oakley around 1:27 p.m. in Kansas City, Missouri.

The chase ended at 5th and Armstrong in KCK. 

There were people inside the stolen car who bailed from the vehicle. 

One person is in custody and police were still on scene searching as of 2:40 p.m. 

No other information is available at this time. 

