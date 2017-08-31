Questions still remain about Indian Creek Trail shooter

Police are releasing new details about Fredrick Scott, the man who confessed to shooting two of the five people murdered near the Indian Creek Trail. However, questions still remain.

Over the course of a year, police have been called to the area after the deaths of older, white men.

There are still more questions than answers about Scott’s motivations.

He told police he was familiar with the Indian Creek Walking Trail and routinely used it for shortcuts to his destinations. He repeatedly said he was angry over the death of his brother.

When police revealed the charges against Scott, they didn’t reveal details about his background.

When KCTV5 asked police if they had ever had interactions with him or his criminal background, they said that, to their knowledge, they hadn’t had any contact with him.

Neighbors said they never noticed anything out of the ordinary about Scott. One neighbor said she didn’t make the connection until she saw his pictures on the news. “I thought he was just a normal young man walking down the street,” neighbor Susan Barker said.

If you look into municipal court records, though, it tells a different story about a young man who had at least one violent outburst against a family member and, in January of 2014, said that he wanted to “shoot the school up Columbine style.”

He also made comments that he wanted to kill himself and kill all white people.

He was ordered to spend two years on probation with intense supervision.

Police have not released any other details about Scott as their investigation continues.

While DNA and surveillance footage tie him to two murders, they are still looking for more information that will tie him to the other three murders along the trail.

Police said that, in interviews, Scott admitted that he would report the guns used in the crimes at stolen.

Police are hoping that anyone with information about how he got the guns or ammunition will share that information with them to close their other investigations.

