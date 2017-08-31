Proceeds from Chiefs v. Titans 50/50 Raffle to benefit Hurricane Harvey relief efforts

Since the Hunt Family Foundation 50/50 Raffle began in 2013, more than $1 million has been donated to local and regional charities. (Kansas City Chiefs)

As an initial response to the massive flooding, damage and displacement throughout the state of Texas caused by Hurricane Harvey, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Hunt Family Foundation have announced that the proceeds from Thursday’s 50/50 Raffle will be directed to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

In addition, the Hunt Family Foundation will match the 50/50 Raffle contribution.

"Like everyone, we have been heartbroken by the devastation that Hurricane Harvey has brought to the state of Texas,” Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by this disaster, and this contribution is a first step in our ongoing commitment to helping those in need."

During each Chiefs home game, the Hunt Family Foundation draws a raffle ticket in which half of the night’s jackpot goes to a lucky ticket winner and the other half benefits a charitable foundation designated by the club.

Since the Hunt Family Foundation 50/50 Raffle began in 2013, more than $1 million has been donated to local and regional charities.

Fans will have the opportunity to purchase tickets from mobile sellers with handheld devices around the parking lots prior to the game. Once inside the stadium, fans can purchase tickets from mobile sellers or ticket kiosks. Sales will begin at approximately 3 p.m. and will continue through the conclusion of the third quarter. Fans can purchase three tickets for $5, 10 tickets for $10 or 60 tickets for $20.

The winning raffle ticket number will be announced during the fourth quarter. The winner can claim their prize at the Fans First booth located on the lower level concourse near section 114. If a guest has the winning ticket number and doesn’t claim the prize during the game, they may call (816) 920-4237. The winner will have 30 days to redeem their prize. All winning numbers will also be listed on www.chiefs.com.

If fans cannot attend Thursday's game but wish to make a donation to the United Way Relief Fund for Hurricane Harvey, they can text UWFLOOD to 41444.

