City of Raytown, Police butt heads over 2018 budget

In Raytown, a budget cut to the police department is not going over well but city administrators say it’s not personal. It’s all about the money.

“This isn’t a thing about the city versus the police department,” Raytown City Administrator Tom Cole said. “This is about the city versus money we don’t have.”

A pair of letters volleyed back and forth earlier in the week show a disagreement between the Raytown Police Department and city officials.

The city is working on its budget for 2018 and says it has around $10 million to give.

“Every department has brought in incredibly skinny budgets,” Cole said.

But the departments want is more than the city thinks it will have, about $3 million more. Which would mean the city would start 2018 in the hole.

When asked if the deficit was solely created by the budget proposal presented by the police department, Cole answered, “I can’t even say that. Everybody brought forth what they think they need for next year.”

Asking for $10 million but more than likely only getting half of that, the Raytown Police Department has the largest budget in the city.

“Revenue is simply down and expenses have increased, which has caused a significant gap in the city’s ability to fund all departments as desired,” Cole said in a letter.

Part of the problem was the economic crash 10 years ago and the fact that Raytown has not raised its tax levy in nearly 40 years.

The city says it hopes the police department will not make cuts to patrol officers or investigative teams.

The city says it’s 2017 budget is similar to other municipalities that are the same size.

