Adrian Jones' family files wrongful death lawsuit

A new $25 million lawsuit has been filed in the death of Adrian Jones, a 7-year-old boy who was horribly abused.

His body was fed to pigs to cover up the crime. His father and stepmother are both in prison for his abuse and death.

When Adrian’s biological mother lost custody of him for neglect, he was sent to live with Heather and Michael Jones to have a better life. However, that clearly didn’t happen.

On Tuesday, she and other family members filed a wrongful death lawsuit. The lawsuit targets social workers, therapists, agencies, and hospitals calling them “disinterested bystanders.”

The lawsuit alleges “they effectively allowed his father and stepmother to continue to abuse, torture and ultimately murder the little boy while they stood idly by, writing it all down.”

Adrian’s murder was a horrific crime that made national news. Neglected and abused, his remains were discovered by detectives in a pig pen on the family’s property.

Adrian’s torturous life was revealed through documents kept by social workers. It paints a picture of a family moving back and forth across state lines to evade detection.

Adrian was homeschooled to hide the abuse, but it was clear people did call hotlines reporting the family and saying “that Adrian was eating out of a trash can and they suspected.”

Adrian told a social worker that "sometimes he kicks me on the back of my head and a little bone comes out.” He also said, "my daddy keeps hitting me in the head and punching me in the stomach,” and "my mom keeps pulling on my ears it really hurts.”



Adrian reported to a social worker that he was locked in his room, his parents can't feed him, and no one kisses him.

Adrian’s own stepmother admitted in a phone call from prison that Adrian lived and eventually died trapped in a shower, naked and strapped to a chair. He was all alone.

People cried in court when detectives testified.

"I'm begging you please remember Adrian,” Kansas City, Kansas police Det. Stuart Littlefield said. “He was 7-years-old. He was tortured and beaten and starved to death. He was left to rot in the shower that ultimately became his coffin … and when his parents could no longer stand the stench … what was left of his little body was fed to pigs. Sometimes I find myself looking at random houses wondering if another Adrian is trapped behind the door, because there were people that saw the marks on his body and said nothing. Adrian is gone. We can't change what happened, and we can't bring him back, but we can change the future."

Adrian’s grandmother says the family recently got Adrian’s remains, and the family is working on funeral arrangements and a memorial for him.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.