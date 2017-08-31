Jurors convict man of killing wife in Clay County in 2015

Thomas Santamaria's mugshot and a picture of Yuvett Santamaria. (KCTV)

On Thursday, jurors deliberated just under four hours before convicting a Northland man of first-degree murder for killing his wife.

Thomas Santamaria, 45, was convicted of killing his wife Yuvett Santamaria in 2015.

The night before the murder, Santamaria had told a witness that he planned to kill his wife.

A witness called police in the morning on March 24th, 2015.

Police found Yuvett Santamaria dead on the bedroom floor. Meanwhile, Thomas Santamaria lay asleep in the bed.

As police escorted a handcuffed Santamaria from the residence, he told the witness, “I guess I won.”

The Jackson County Medical Examiner ruled that Yuvett Santamaria’s death was “a homicide by multiple blunt force trauma, and/or strangulation, and/or smothering.”

Santamaria remains in jail in lieu of a $1 million bond. He faces a possible sentence of life without parole.

Judge Shane T. Alexander has ordered a pre-sentencing assessment report and has continued the case until 3:00 p.m. on November 2nd, 2017 in Division One of Clay County Circuit Court for motions and possible sentencing.

