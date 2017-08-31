Wayside Waifs takes in pets from Louisiana shelter in effort to help Harvey victims reunite with pets

On Thursday, dozens of shelter animals arrived in the metro in an effort to help other pets reunite with their owners after they were separated due to Harvey.

The animals had a long road trip overnight from Louisiana to Wayside Waifs.

They weren’t in the storm’s path, but it was important that they were transferred. That way, displaced and missing pets from Hurricane Harvey can be held at the shelter in Louisana.

“It makes sense to have those animals closer to home,” said Barry Baranowki with Wayside Waifs.

That way, the pets in the South will hopefully be reunited with their owners.

The Wayside Waifs rescue response truck showed up full of more than 40 animals; 14 dogs, 29 cats, and a bunny.

One by one, with the help of a dozen volunteers, they made their way into their new shelter.

Baranowski said the 30-hour round trip with that kind of fleet isn’t easy, but that they made it work.

“We checked on them every couple of hours,” he said. “It’s air conditioned, so they were okay, but still wanted to get out of there just like we did. But, they were in really good shape.”

Now his focus is getting these animals into homes.

“They’re not just pets,” said Casey Waugh, also with Wayside Waifs. “They’re family members. They’re friends.”

Waugh said that, after all the animals are checked out by the medical team, they’ll be put up for adoption.

Wayside Waifs said they will be making another trip to the South in the near future, as they know recovery efforts from the hurricane will take months and shelters are overcrowded.

