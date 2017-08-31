American Royal World Series Of Barbecue contest returns to Kansas Speedway

Thursday kicks off the World Series of Barbecue competition at the American Royal. (KCTV5)

“People can expect a lot more to see and do and taste," said Lynn Parman, president and CEO of the American Royal Association.

New this year is the Taste of KC. People can buy a passport which gives them access to eight different local restaurants that will be selling barbecue. And one passport will keep you full. It's enough food for two or three people.

“From us, you are going to get a pulled pork slider. We have a new apple harvest barbecue sauce to drizzle on that," said Terry Hyer, Zarda chief operating officer.

Scott Townsend, pitmaster for Smoke N’ Babes BBQ, says he will have his hands full this weekend. He is also competing and was out at the Kansas Speedway cooking Thursday morning.

“We are going to have a burnt end with old camp whiskey barbecue sauce," he said.

Vendors say bring on the crowds.

“This is part of who we are. The American Royal, the World Series of barbecue ... ho doesn’t want to be a part of that?" Hyer said.

Around 50,000 people are expecting to come to the Kansas Speedway over Labor Day weekend.

If you want a passport, you can get that online or through the American Royal app.

