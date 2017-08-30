Suspect in multiple killings along Indian Creek Trail threatened in 2014 to "kill all white people"

A 22-year-old man currently in custody and charged with two homicides threatened to shoot up a high school and "kill all white people," according to court documents.

Fredrick Demond Scott was charged Tuesday in two murders. Scott was also named as a suspect, but not charged, in three additional homicides.

Municipal court records from 2014 show that Scott threatened a "Columbine-style" shooting at Center Alternative School where he would "kill all white people."

The case was filed in January 2014.

So far, Kansas City police have not said whether the trail killings were racially motivated or a hate crime.

Since August 2016, there have been four homicides along the Indian Creek Trail.

Scott is accused of following Steven Gibbons off a city bus near 67th and Troost, then shooting him.

Gibbons was killed the farthest away from the trail. Police had increased patrols near the trail while investigation the previous four homicides on or near the trail.

According to police, all of the victims are white males between the ages of 54 and 67; three of them were walking their dogs on the trail or in close proximity to it.

