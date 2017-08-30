Former Leavenworth VA physician found guilty of sex crimes

Former Leavenworth VA physician assistant Mark Wisner has been found guilty of sex crimes against patients.

A jury convicted Mark Wisner of aggravated criminal sodomy and aggravated sexual battery.

Four veterans all treated by Wisner say he sexually abused them.

He's been found guilty of one count of aggravated criminal sodomy, one count of aggravated sexual battery and three counts of misdemeanor sexual battery.

Dozens of civil cases are still spending.

