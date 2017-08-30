Gardner parents upset after youth basketball program canceled

Many Gardner parents are upset and expressing frustration on social media after finding out a youth basketball program their kids participate in has been canceled. (KCTV5)

The Gardner Parks and Recreation had to cancel their youth basketball league for the season. A program that up to 600 kids participate in annually and has been around for decades.

"It caught everyone off guard, it caught us off guard," said Scott Garrie, the director of parks and recreation.

Garrie said the 2017-2018 season was canceled due to not having a place to play.

"The request for the facilities that we requested to be able to accommodate the program were denied," he said.

Garrie says in the past, the youth basketball program has used the facilities at Gardner Edgerton school district.

"They did offer us three other gyms however those gyms weren't conducive to our program on size or equipment needs or space. So, unfortunately, we weren't able to do the program in those three gyms," Garrie said.

According to Garrie, he wasn't given an explanation for why they couldn't use school facilities for their program.

KCTV5 News reached out to the school district for answers.

"A lot of it is the school district is doing their own programming and needing to use the facilities for their programming purposes as well," said. Rob Shippy president of the Gardner-Edgerton School Board. "I think it's a system that's worked very well in the past in the community when we were small and we didn't have as many people. This is just part of growing pains of a community that 20 years ago was 6,000, and is now 22,000. Previous policies and agreements don't always work as you move forward and get bigger."

According to Garrie, they are working to see if the program will be an option again in the future.

