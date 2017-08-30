Arrest of homicide suspect gives hope to David Lenox's family that justice may be on the way

It has been an incredibly difficult six months for the family of David Lenox, but news of an arrest has them feeling more confident than ever they'll see justice for their father.

"Yesterday was very emotional with all the families. It was really hard for everyone," said Mindy Lenox.

Lenox and her brother Mike have lived in a state of true heartache for the last six months, tirelessly working to keep their father's case in the spotlight.

They say while they didn't know exactly what Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker would announce Tuesday, the fact investigators suggested Mindy catch a flight from San Francisco to Kansas City tipped them the news was substantial.

Frederick Scott has been charged with two of the murders along the trail - not with David Lenox's - but he is a suspect.

"Now that we have a name and a picture, anyone that knows Frederick Scott that may not have realized that it was vital information for the police," Lenox said. "If they could come forward, that's what we're looking for so that the remaining three families can receive justice as well."

The family says there is relief in knowing there's been an arrest and they can rest easier knowing justice for David Lenox may be only a few tips away.

"I'm so pleased with the Kansas City Missouri Police Department," Michael Lenox said. "I can't thank them enough. Really just tremendous work on their part. They still got more work to do, but I'm very confident they'll get it done."

Since Tuesday's announcement, there have already been multiple tips called in.

If you know Frederick Scott and think you may be able to help add any additional information, you're urged to call the Tips Hotline.

