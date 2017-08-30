Independence police looking for woman who's been missing since April

The Independence Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing woman.

Janelle Johnson, 48, was last seen on April 3, 2017.

According to police, a case worker had dropped Johnson off in the 5800 block of Forest in Kansas City.

Police say she is homeless and suffers from liver complications.

Foul play is not suspected at this time.

If you have information about Johnson, please contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-325-7777 or email tips to leads@indepmo.org

