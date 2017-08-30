Lawrence police involved in standoff with suspect holding hostag - KCTV5

Lawrence police involved in standoff with suspect holding hostage

Posted: Updated:
(KCTV5) (KCTV5)
LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -

A large police presence is being reported in Lawrence around the area of North Second Street and Locust. 

Police tell KCTV5 they received a 911 call around 3 p.m. for a man armed with a gun. 

When they got on scene, two women were barricaded inside the home with the suspect. 

One of those women was able to escape with injuries she was treated and released at the scene. 

Police say the second victim is still being held against her will with that armed individual. 

Officers have established a perimeter to secure the area.

Police are encouraging neighbors to stay away from the area behind Johnny's. 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for the latest. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

