Lawrence police involved in standoff with suspect holding hostage

A large police presence is being reported in Lawrence around the area of North Second Street and Locust.

Police tell KCTV5 they received a 911 call around 3 p.m. for a man armed with a gun.

When they got on scene, two women were barricaded inside the home with the suspect.

One of those women was able to escape with injuries she was treated and released at the scene.

@LawrenceKS_PD in a stand-off w/ armed suspect holding a female hostage near 2nd and Locus. Details coming up at 6 on @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/wpechBiAPa — Rudy Harper (@RudyKCTV5) August 30, 2017

Police say the second victim is still being held against her will with that armed individual.

Officers have established a perimeter to secure the area.

Police are encouraging neighbors to stay away from the area behind Johnny's.

Large police presence northwest of 2nd/Locust. Incident in residence involving firearm. Avoid area. Updates will be posted here. — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) August 30, 2017

