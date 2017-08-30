Lawrence police investigating 'incident' involving firearm inside home

A large police presence is being reported in Lawrence around the area of North Second Street and Locust.

Police say there's been an "incident" inside a home that's involved a firearm.

Officers have established a perimeter to secure the area.

Police are encouraging neighbors to stay away from the area behind Johnny's.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for the latest.

Large police presence northwest of 2nd/Locust. Incident in residence involving firearm. Avoid area. Updates will be posted here. — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) August 30, 2017

