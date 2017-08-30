Lawrence police investigating 'incident' involving firearm insid - KCTV5

Lawrence police investigating 'incident' involving firearm inside home

Posted: Updated:
(KCTV5) (KCTV5)
LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -

A large police presence is being reported in Lawrence around the area of North Second Street and Locust. 

Police say there's been an "incident" inside a home that's involved a firearm. 

Officers have established a perimeter to secure the area.

Police are encouraging neighbors to stay away from the area behind Johnny's. 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for the latest. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.