Wayside Waifs helps animals affected by Hurricane Harvey

Right now, there are about 225 cats and dogs at Wayside Waifs, and they'll be at capacity when the animals arrive Thursday. (Kelli Taylor/KCTV5 News)

Wayside Waifs is encouraging people to adopt during Wet Nose Week. They're trying to make room for pets in shelters in the Texas and Louisiana area that need rescuing, again. (CBS)

Wayside Waifs is encouraging people to adopt during Wet Nose Week. They're trying to make room for pets in shelters in the Texas and Louisiana area that need rescuing, again.

"We are looking for a puppy, because we've got little kids at home and they would just absolutely love that," said Dani Perez, who is looking to adopt

Perez and her daughter searched one kennel at a time looking for the perfect puppy to take home. What she didn't know was that her adoption helps make room for cats and dogs in the southern Texas and Louisiana areas who need to be adopted too.

"We are getting some animals who are in those local shelters, bringing them back here to Wayside Waifs that will allow room for shelters for displaced pets from the hurricane," said Casey Waugh, communications manager for Wayside Waifs.

Waugh says shelters in Texas and Louisiana hope by keeping displaced pets in the area they’ll be reunited with their family.

"Research has shown that pets add to our lives. They make us healthier. They make us happier, and when we go through disasters like this big natural disaster, having that pet and that familiarity and that love is something that's really going to help them at this time," Waugh said.

Right now, there are about 225 cats and dogs at Wayside Waifs, and they'll be at capacity when the animals arrive Thursday.

Perez hopes to find a puppy to take home and help a good cause at the same time.

"They don't have literally anywhere to go, so I think that we could absolutely make room here to help those dogs out," she said.

The Wayside Waifs team should be back early Thursday morning. They'll bring 15 dogs and about 10-15 cats.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.