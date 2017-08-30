Gov. Brownback issues executive order for Hurricane Harvey - KCTV5

Gov. Brownback issues executive order for Hurricane Harvey

Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
TOPEKA, KS (AP) -

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback has issued an executive order to help commercial vehicles headed to Texas to help with Hurricane Harvey recovery.

The governor's order issued on Wednesday applies only to commercial vehicles participating in relief and restoration efforts in Texas. The order waives some carrier fees and regulations for those vehicles.

On another front, the Kansas National Guard is on standby to deploy if asked by the disaster operations command. And Kansas is also the coordinating state for the Emergency Management Assistance Compact in charge of coordinating relief efforts with other states.

The executive order takes effect immediately.

