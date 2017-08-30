KCK police investigate fatal shooting on N. 75th Drive - KCTV5

KCK police investigate fatal shooting on N. 75th Drive

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Police were called about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to the 1400 block of North 75th Drive. (KCTV5) Police were called about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to the 1400 block of North 75th Drive. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

One person is dead after a shooting in Kansas City, KS.

Police were called about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to the 1400 block of North 75th Drive.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound to his chest. The victim was approximately 30 years old. His identity has not yet been released.

Police have not yet said what led to the shooting. It's also not clear who the shooter may be.

Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.   

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.