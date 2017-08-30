KCK man debuts as third ever to voice Kermit the Frog

Vogel is only the third person to do Kermit's voice. The first was Kermit creator Jim Henson himself. (KCTV5)

People across the country are raving Wednesday about the new Kermit the Frog.

And the man behind the frog is from right here in the Kansas City area.

Matt Vogel, a Kansas City, KS native, debuted his Kermit voice for the first time this week in a new online video.

Vogel is only the third person to do Kermit's voice. The first was Kermit creator Jim Henson himself.

Disney says the previous Kermit, Steve Whitmire, was recently dismissed over "unacceptable business conduct."

However, Whitmire says he was pushed out for deviating too much from Henson's original creation.

As for Vogel, he's not new to Sesame Street. He has been working there since 1996.

The KCK native kicked off his career with neighborhood performances as a kid, before moving onto Kansas City's Theatre for Young America while in the ninth grade.

Vogel will perform Kermit again in two weeks, during the Muppets first ever full-length live show, at the Hollywood Bowl.

