Springfield protesters urge peace during Trump stop - KCTV5

Springfield protesters urge peace during Trump stop

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Missouri activists both for and against President Donald Trump are calling for peace during his visit to Springfield. (Rob Rhodes/KCTV5 News) Missouri activists both for and against President Donald Trump are calling for peace during his visit to Springfield. (Rob Rhodes/KCTV5 News)
SPRINGFIELD, MO (AP) -

Missouri activists both for and against President Donald Trump are calling for peace during his visit to Springfield.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports organizers of anti-Trump group Springfield Indivisible and the supportive Patriots Protecting Trump are calling for non-violence during demonstrations prompted by the president's Wednesday visit.

Trump will speak about tax reform at the Loren Cook Company, which makes ventilation equipment. The speech isn't open to the public, but protesters and counter protesters are planning demonstrations.

Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams in a Tuesday statement said police are ready to maintain a safe environment. He expects protests to be peaceful. The police chief is discouraging people from bringing firearms but notes that open carry of guns is legal in public spaces in Missouri.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.