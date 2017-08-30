Wanted: Bryon Grimmett

Bryon Grimmett is wanted on a Clay County warrant for sex offender registration violation. (CrimeStoppers)

Bryon Grimmett is wanted on a Clay County warrant for sex offender registration violation.

His original sex offense happened in 1998 in Kansas City and involved the child molestation of a 12-year-old girl.

His last known address was in Grandview, but his current location is unknown.

He is currently a registered sex offender in Jackson County.

Grimmett should be considered armed and dangerous.

