Harrisonville teacher placed on leave after allegations of inappropriate contact with student

A Harrisonville teacher is under investigation for inappropriate contact with a student, police say.

The Harrisonville School District says they have placed the staff member on administrative leave after learning of the allegations last Friday.

The school district has not identified the teacher involved in the allegations.

"We are limited as to the information we can provide until the matter has been properly investigated by the district, law enforcement and Children's Division," School Board President R.J. Knox said in a letter sent to staff on Wednesday.

The district says they will continue to help in the investigation.

"The district remains committed to protecting our students and ensuring that they have a safe learning environment. We take all allegations of staff misconduct seriously and will continue to conduct a thorough investigation into the allegations," Knox said.

“I hope it’s not true,” parent Liz Mahoney said.

Mahoney has a 17-year-old daughter at Harrisonville High School and said she was disappointed and heartbroken when she learned about the investigation.

“These kids, they trust the teachers that are there. They should be able to, and parents should be able to,” Mahoney said.

Mahoney worries about the impact something like this could have on her daughter and the small community of Harrisonville.

“If this is true, it’s going to be horrible. This is a really close community and a loving community. It would just tear through the filter of it I think,” said Mahoney.

Police have not made an arrest. They continue to investigate the allegations, which they say could take some time.

“It’s just as important to prove somebody is innocent as it is to prove their guilt,” said Lt. Chris Osterberg with the Harrisonville Police Department. “We want to look at every avenue we have available to us, which could include electronics, written documents, video, and anything that could either prove or disprove somebody’s guilt.”

KCTV5 is keeping in touch with both police and the county prosecutor. We’ll share updates as the investigation unfolds.

