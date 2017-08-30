Harrisonville staff member placed on leave after allegations of inappropriate contact with student

The Harrisonville School District says they have placed a staff member on administrative leave after allegations of inappropriate contact with a student. (Harrisonville Schools/Facebook)

The Harrisonville School District says they have placed a staff member on administrative leave after allegations of inappropriate contact with a student.

In a letter sent to staff on Wednesday, School Board President R.J. Knox said upon learning of the allegations last Friday, district officials contacted law enforcement and the Missouri Department of Social Services Children's Division.

The school district has not identified the staff member involved in the allegations.

"We are limited as to the information we can provide until the matter has been properly investigated by the district, law enforcement and Children's Division," Knox said.

The district says they will continue to help in the investigation.

"The district remains committed to protecting our students and ensuring that they have a safe learning environment. We take all allegations of staff misconduct seriously and will continue to conduct a thorough investigation into the allegations," Knox said.

