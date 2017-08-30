Overnight water main break shuts down 2 lanes of Johnson Drive

The break happened before 11 p.m. on Tuesday near Johnson Drive and Mackey Street. (KCTV5)

An overnight water main break is expected to cause problems for drivers during their morning commute.

The break happened before 11 p.m. Tuesday near Johnson Drive and Mackey Street.

Police say the break happened along the median and has grown progressively worse and even caused the road to buckle, tearing through the concrete.

Two lanes of Johnson Drive are closed and are expected to remain shut down through Wednesday morning.

