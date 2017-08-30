Family escapes duplex fire in KCK

Workers will try to remove a mysterious circular object with steel legs that has puzzle onlookers since it was found lodged underwater off a Rhode Island beach.More >
Workers will try to remove a mysterious circular object with steel legs that has puzzle onlookers since it was found lodged underwater off a Rhode Island beach.More >
Kansas City police say a man is in custody in connection to two homicides along the Indian Creek Trail in south Kansas City.More >
Kansas City police say a man is in custody in connection to two homicides along the Indian Creek Trail in south Kansas City.More >
Authorities in Gardner, KS are investigating the cause of an accident that took the life of a girl on her way to school and injured her sister Tuesday morning.More >
Authorities in Gardner, KS are investigating the cause of an accident that took the life of a girl on her way to school and injured her sister Tuesday morning.More >
Royals pitcher Danny Duffy has been cited for driving under the influence in Overland Park last weekend, another headache for a team already struggling on the field.More >
Royals pitcher Danny Duffy has been cited for driving under the influence in Overland Park last weekend, another headache for a team already struggling on the field.More >
The case of a missing North Dakota woman who was eight-months pregnant at the time of her disappearance has reached a tragic end.More >
The case of a missing North Dakota woman who was eight-months pregnant at the time of her disappearance has reached a tragic end.More >
Heartbreaking news about the family of a Kansas City pastor injured in a crash last week.More >
Heartbreaking news about the family of a Kansas City pastor injured in a crash last week.More >
A Houston-based furniture store transformed two of its locations into shelters to support hundreds of people displaced by Tropical Storm Harvey.More >
A Houston-based furniture store transformed two of its locations into shelters to support hundreds of people displaced by Tropical Storm Harvey.More >
A local pastor is hoping for a miracle after a wreck took the life of one of his little girls and left another critically hurt.More >
A local pastor is hoping for a miracle after a wreck took the life of one of his little girls and left another critically hurt.More >
A Massachusetts girl was kidnapped, strangled, and thrown off a bridge but still managed to survive the attack, police say.More >
A Massachusetts girl was kidnapped, strangled, and thrown off a bridge but still managed to survive the attack, police say.More >
The Riverside Police Department says the teenage girl they believed to be endangered after leaving her home without her parent’s permission has been found and is safe.More >
The Riverside Police Department says the teenage girl they believed to be endangered after leaving her home without her parent’s permission has been found and is safe.More >