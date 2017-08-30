Family escapes duplex fire in KCK

The fire started about 2:30 a.m. at a duplex in the 1800 block of N 51st Terrace. (KCTV5)

A Kansas City Kansas family was forced to flee their home early Wednesday morning after it burst into flames.

The fire started about 2:30 a.m. at a duplex in the 1800 block of N 51st Terrace.

Fire officials believe the fire started in the basement on the right side of the duplex. The left side of the duplex is unoccupied.

No one was hurt by the flames but residents will have to find another place to spend the night. The American Red Cross has been called to help the family.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

