Kansas City council members address historic flooding concerns

Firefighters have rescued two co-owners of Coach's who were stuck inside the restaurant during the rising waters of Indian Creek. (KCTV5)

Two city council members urged the city manager in Kansas City on Tuesday to address the Indian Creek flooding.

The area around 103rd and Wornall flooded by Indian Creek twice this summer --- and numerous times over the years.

According to Sixth District Councilman Scott Taylor, they’re requesting that those businesses are not rebuilt.

“It’s evident to us that difficult decisions need to be made here. So certain structures or parcels along Indian Creek that were destroyed, that are solidly in the flood plain, should not rebuild.” Taylor said.

Taylor says the flooded retail center could be replaced with a park.

“We have the opportunity to turn this into a parkland, which will be good for the city, but also help with mitigation of water in the future as well,” Taylor said.

The resolution also states they would effort “voluntary acquisition” of property in these flood-prone areas.

Taylor said the city could seek financial aid for property owners through a FEMA grant.

Both Taylor and Councilman Kevin McManus say the city must work with other jurisdictions to find a regional approach on this issue.

“It does not make sense to rebuild on a property that we know will flood again and quite frankly put first responders lives at risk as they go into rescue,” Taylor said.

The Sixth District Council members will officially introduce the resolution this Thursday for council consideration.

If approved, this would formally allow the start of the process for the City Manager to reach out and talk with other jurisdictions.

