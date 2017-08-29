Local Red Cross volunteers help flood victims in Texas

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Rescue boats fill a flooded street as flood victims are evacuated as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Houston.

People and pets in the Houston area all need help right now, and that's why groups like the Red Cross are sending extra hands to assist with anything they can.

Two volunteers in Kansas City have headed south to help out flood victims -- people who willingly left their lives behind to make a difference to others in Houston.

David Moyer and Russ Schuster had never met until Tuesday when they left for the long drive to Texas.

"This is a large event … largest we've ever experienced. So it's going to be an ongoing process. It'll take a long time to get through all this,” Moyer said.

And Moyer says with the horrific conditions in Texas, they're both fully prepared to lend a hand for two to three weeks, come back to the Midwest to rest a bit and drive back down.

It is what they do to offer help to those whose lives have been up-ended.

"These people are grieving, displaced … never experienced this before, new to them. We have to be comforting to them until they get their feet back on the ground,” Schuster said.

They know it won't be easy, but do it very willingly.

And as they hit the road for the long journey down south, it turns out they have something wonderful to talk about. Both men will welcome new grandbabies into their families while they're away...

"They have that connection, and I think it's interesting. They see the need is so great that they're willing to go. They'll see lots of pictures but see babies when they get back. They had a real desire and a need to serve,” said Karla Long with the American Red Cross

The two will head to Austin first which is the staging area for volunteers. From there, they'll get their marching orders.

