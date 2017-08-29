Kansas State football program to collect supplies for those in Texas hit by Harvey

The Kansas State Football program will be collecting supplies for those impacted by Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

Kansas State football head coach Bill Snyder said more plans will be announced this week, but added the team will collect supplies during the season opener on Saturday.

The team's equipment truck will leave for Texas during the weekend to deliver the supplies.

Snyder said the team did the same thing when Hurricane Katrina struck the Gulf Coast.

"The truck was absolutely full," Snyder said. "K-Staters really stood up for helping others."

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.