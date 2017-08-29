Young daughter of Kansas City pastor dies days after wreck

Elise Johns, 8, has died of the injuries she suffered in the wreck. (GoFundMe)

Heartbreaking news about the family of a Kansas City pastor injured in a crash last week.

Elise Johns, 8, has died of the injuries she suffered in the wreck.

Jason Johns was taking his three children to school last Wednesday when he was involved in a wreck in the intersection of Gregory Boulevard and The Paseo.

Tim Johns said Elise's younger sister Hope is still fighting for her life in the ICU.

"I'm crushed," Tim Johns said. "I have multiple levels of grief right now that is beyond anything I have ever experienced personally."

Tim Johns says Hope is rallying and originally doctors said she had permanent damage to her spine.

“The miracle that we’ve been praying for is evidencing itself in Hope’s little body," Tim Johns said. "It’s undeniable. She is twitching and responding to toe touching, so that is a piece of miraculous good news for us.”

The metro has rallied for the family following the news.

A GoFundMe account has raised $130,000 for the family, who dedicates most of their time and financial resources to serving at-risk youth through their church.

The family has made the decision to donate her organs. They said they could help save eight lives in the future and that is something that's giving them some happiness during a difficult time.

