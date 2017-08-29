Authorities investigating man's death in Clay County Jail - KCTV5

Authorities investigating man's death in Clay County Jail

Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) -

The Clay County Sheriff's office is investigating the death of a 26-year-old man in the county's jail.

Brian Parisi died June 1 while being held in the jail on a drug charge. Jon Bazzano, a spokesman for the sheriff's office, says Parisi is originally from Virginia but listed Kansas City as an address when he was booked into the jail on April 1.

The Kansas City Star reports Parisi pleaded guilty in May to a misdemeanor drug paraphernalia charge. Last year, he was booked into the Johnson County jail in Kansas on a misdemeanor theft charge. Court records didn't indicate any charges related to violent offenses.

County officials say the investigation will be complete when they receive an autopsy report.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

