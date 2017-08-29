Suspect charged in 2 deaths along Indian Creek Trail; suspect in 3 more

Kansas City police say a man is in custody in connection to two homicides along the Indian Creek Trail in south Kansas City.

Fredrick D. Scott has been charged in connection to the murders of John Palmer and Steven Gibbons.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters-Baker says Scott is also considered a suspect in three other homicides, but there's not enough evidence to formally charge him in those three cases.

Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith said between 50 and 60 investigators worked the cases.

"We had officers on horses, ATVs and doing additional work on the trails," Smith said.

Scott is in custody.

Since August 2016, there have been five homicides in the area.

According to police, all of the victims are white males between the ages of 54 and 67; three of them were walking their dogs on the trail or in close proximity to it.

Police are investigating the murders individually, but they are considering the possibility that they could be connected.

