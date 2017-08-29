Kansas City police seeking missing 87-year-old man with dementia - KCTV5

Kansas City police seeking missing 87-year-old man with dementia

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Kansas City police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 87-year-old man with dementia.

Wesley I. Mattonen was last seen about 9 a.m. Tuesday in the area of 23rd Street and Holmes Road.

He is 5'8" tall and weighs 135 pounds. Mattonen has greyish-brown hair. He is wearing brown/beige shirt, khaki pants, black shoes and a black Air Force hat. 

Mattonen is on foot, police say.

If located contact police at 816-234-5136.

