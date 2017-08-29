Kansas City police locate missing 87-year-old man with dementia

Wesley I. Mattonen was last seen about 9 a.m. Tuesday in the area of 23rd Street and Holmes Road. (KCPD)

Kansas City police have located a missing 87-year-old man with dementia.

Wesley I. Mattonen was last seen about 9 a.m. Tuesday in the area of 23rd Street and Holmes Road.

Police said he was found safe about 4:25 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.