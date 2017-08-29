Royals pitcher Danny Duffy cited for DUI in Overland Park

Duffy was pulled over about 7:30 p.m. at the Burger King located at 135th Street and Metcalf Avenue. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Royals pitcher Danny Duffy has been cited for driving under the influence in Overland Park last weekend, another headache for a team already struggling on the field.

Duffy had left the team's road trip to return to Kansas City for an MRI exam on his ailing left elbow. The team was playing a three-game series in Cleveland that concluded Sunday, and was headed home at about the same time Duffy was cited Sunday night. Overland Park police spokesman Brian Payne did not have any additional details.

Royals general manager Dayton Moore said "we are obviously disappointed in the news" details were being gathered about what happened.

"I do know that Danny has always been accountable as a member of this organization and we expect the same accountability from him as this process moves forward," Moore said. "We obviously do not condone anyone driving while under the influence, but this is now a legal matter and we will allow the process to unfold and cannot comment any further."

Duffy planned to make a statement before Tuesday night's game against Tampa Bay. His first appearance in municipal court is scheduled for Sept. 19.

The personable Duffy is one of the organization's most popular players, not only for his on-field production but his work in the community. He has raised thousands of dollars for charities ranging from animal shelters to children's hospitals while donating his time to several other events.

The left-hander signed a $65 million, five-year contract extension earlier this year, a deal that many believed was below market value. Duffy said he signed the contract because of the way the Kansas City community had embraced him during his up-and-down career, which included a brief period away from the game and a season lost to Tommy John surgery.

Duffy was 8-8 with a 3.78 ERA when he went on the disabled list Saturday with pain in his left elbow. The MRI exam revealed no structural damage and the Royals hoped Duffy would only miss one start.

"Anything that was concerning, we would have shut him down right from the get-go," Royals manager Ned Yost said. "It got to the point where we needed to take a pause."

The Royals are desperate for some positive news after losing 12-0 to the Rays on Monday night, the fourth straight game in which they were shut out. They have not scored in 43 innings dating to a loss to Colorado last Thursday, and could break the major league record of 48 innings shared by the 1968 Chicago Cubs and the 1906 Philadelphia Athletics on Tuesday night.

The 1992 Cubs were the last team to be shut out in four straight games, and it hasn't happened in the AL since the 1964 Washington Senators — nine years before the adoption of the designated hitter.

