Royals' pitcher Danny Duffy arrested for DUI in Overland Park

Duffy was pulled over about 7:30 p.m. at the Burger King located at 135th Street and Metcalf Avenue. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence on Sunday evening.

Duffy was pulled over about 7:30 p.m. at the Burger King located at 135th Street and Metcalf Avenue.

Charges have been issued against Duffy in Overland Park Municipal Court.

Royals general manager Dayton Moore issued the following statement on Tuesday:

"We are obviously disappointed in the news we have received regarding Danny Duffy’s DUI arrest on Sunday night. Danny was not part of the team traveling back from Cleveland on Sunday because he had returned to Kansas City a day earlier to undergo an MRI examination. We are still in the early stages of gathering the details, but I do know that Danny has always been accountable as a member of this organization and we expect the same accountability from him as this process moves forward. We obviously do not condone anyone driving while under the influence, but this is now a legal matter and we will allow the process to unfold and cannot comment any further."

The Royals placed Duffy on the 10-day disabled list on Saturday with a sore elbow.

Authorities would not say if Duffy had alcohol, or something else, in his system when he was arrested.

Kansas City lost to the Cleveland Indians 12-0 earlier that day.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.