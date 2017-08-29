Royals' pitcher Danny Duffy arrested for DUI in Overland Park - KCTV5

Royals' pitcher Danny Duffy arrested for DUI in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence on Sunday evening.

Duffy was pulled over about 7:30 p.m. at the Burger King located at 135th Street and Metcalf Avenue.

Charges have been issued against Duffy in Overland Park Municipal Court.

The Royals placed Duffy on the 10-day disabled list on Saturday with a sore elbow.

Authorities would not say if Duffy had alcohol, or something else, in his system when he was arrested.

Kansas City lost to the Cleveland Indians 12-0 earlier that day.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

