Teen girl killed, another injured after crashing on way to Gardner-Edgerton High School

Authorities in Gardner, KS are investigating the cause of an accident that took the life of a girl on her way to school and injured her sister Tuesday morning.

The crash happened about 7:40 a.m. near 207th Street near Cedar Niles and Moonlight Road.

Police say the 17-year-old driver of the vehicle was dead when they arrived at the scene. The girl's sister was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities say the vehicle hit the tree on the driver's side. Only one vehicle was involved in the crash.

Police have not ruled out speed as a factor in the crash.

Officials say the girls were headed to school at Gardner-Edgerton High School when the crash happened.

Emergency Crews have closed 207th Street near Cedar Niles and Moonlight Road while they work to clear the accident.

