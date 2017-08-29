1 dead, 1 injured after vehicle hits tree in Gardner, KS

The crash happened about 7:40 a.m. near 207th Street and Moonlight Road. (KCTV5)

Authorities in Gardner, KS are investigating the cause of an accident after a person was killed and another hurt when a vehicle hit a tree Tuesday morning.

The crash happened about 7:40 a.m. near 207th Street near Cedar Niles and Moonlight Road.

When officers arrived they found one person dead and another suffering from minor injuries. That person was taken to an area hospital.

Authorities say only one vehicle was involved in the crash.

Emergency crews have closed 207th Street near Cedar Niles and Moonlight Road while they work to clear the accident.

