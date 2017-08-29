Bass Pro sending boats to rescue Harvey victims - KCTV5

Bass Pro sending boats to rescue Harvey victims

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
The company also is donating $40,000 in essential supplies to Springfield-based Convoy of Hope, which is also in the region helping victims.
SPRINGFIELD, MO (AP) -

Outdoor gear giant Bass Pro is joining other corporations in sending aid to victims of Hurricane Harvey.

KOLR-TV reports that the Springfield-based chain posted Monday on its Facebook page that it will send 80 Tracker boats for government agencies and rescue organizations to use along the Gulf Coast. Rescue calls have poured in by the thousands since the Category 4 hurricane ravaged the Texas coastline.

The company also is donating $40,000 in essential supplies to Springfield-based Convoy of Hope, which is also in the region helping victims.

