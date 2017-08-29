Riverside police locate missing, endangered 13-year-old girl

Jaiden Adams, 13, was reported missing at 6:17 p.m. Monday from her home on Northwest Gateway Drive. (Riverside Police Department)

The Riverside Police Department says the teenage girl they believed to be endangered after leaving her home without her parent’s permission has been found and is safe.

Jaiden Adams, 13, was reported missing at 6:17 p.m. Monday from her home on Northwest Gateway Drive.

Jaiden was found safe in Kanas City, MO.

Earlier in the day on Tuesday, police said Jaiden could be with 34-year-old Michael Wooten.

The Riverside Police Department thanked the public, area law enforcement agencies and area media partners for their assistance in locating the teen.

