Riverside police believe missing 13-year-old girl may be endangered

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Authorities say a teenager may be in danger after leaving her home without her parent's permission. (Riverside Police Department)
RIVERSIDE, MO (KCTV) -

Authorities say a teenager may be in danger after leaving her home without her parent’s permission.

Jaiden Adams, 13, was reported missing at 6:17 p.m. Monday from her home on Northwest Gateway Drive.

Police believe Jaiden could be with 34-year-old Michael Wooten.

Wooten drives a silver 2001 Dodge Ram with Kansas license plate 448COR. Police believe he and Jaiden are heading to Kansas City, KS.

Anyone with information about Jaiden or Wooten is asked to call the Riverside Police Department at 816-741-1191.

