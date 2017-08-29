Riverside police believe missing 13-year-old girl may be endangered

A Massachusetts girl was kidnapped, strangled, and thrown off a bridge but still managed to survive the attack, police say.More >
The case of a missing North Dakota woman who was eight-months pregnant at the time of her disappearance has reached a tragic end.More >
Police are searching for the owners of two vehicles they say are responsible for firing dozens of shots, several that hit an area gas station, early Monday morning.More >
A local pastor is hoping for a miracle after a wreck took the life of one of his little girls and left another critically hurt.More >
The Ohio woman accused of leaving her 15-month-old daughter in a car for several hours at an office building said she was running late for work, according to state officials.More >
Lanes are closed on southbound Interstate 35 near 119th Street in Johnson County following a conclusion of an apparent police pursuit.More >
Authorities say a teenager may be in danger after leaving her home without her parent’s permission.More >
The American Royal Barbecue at the Speedway will be pit master central - and that includes a group that parlays their mobile cooking skills into disaster relief.More >
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.More >
