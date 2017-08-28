Life-threatening shooting reported on E. 89th Street and Wayne - KCTV5

Life-threatening shooting reported on E. 89th Street and Wayne

Posted: Updated:
(KCTV5) (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police are investigating a shooting on E. 89th Street and Wayne in Kansas City. 

A man suffered life-threatening injuries in the shooting according to police. 

The shooting was reported around 9:44 p.m. on Monday night. 

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.