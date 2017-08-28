Ordinance would require businesses hired by Kansas City to comply with $10/hr minimum wage

The Kansas City Finance and Governance Committee will consider an ordinance that would require businesses or vendors engaged in contracts with the city to comply with a $10-per-hour minimum wage.

The businesses or vendors included are those that have been hired for a job or event through the city or those currently performing contract work with Kansas City.

It would not apply to every single business currently in operation in Kansas City.

The key language from the ordinance:

Establishing a policy that no business shall be eligible for a contract with the City of Kansas City that has not voluntarily complied with the minimum wage ordinance adopted by voters at the August 8, 2017 election; requiring any business seeking to do business with the City of Kansas City to certify under oath that it has so complied; appropriating $10,000.00 for the purpose of informing all prospective vendors and other businesses of the requirements; and recognizing this ordinance as having an accelerated effective date.

The Missouri State Legislature has blocked both Kansas City and St. Louis' efforts to institute a $10 minimum wage. Voters in both cities approved ballot questions that would bump up the wage.

The ordinance will be taken up for discussion on Wednesday.

Additional details, including how the ordinance would be enforced, are expected to be hashed out if the proposal moves ahead.

The ordinance also calls for $10,000 to get the word out as well.

Language of Ordinance No. 170665: