Missouri Task Force One has rescued over 316 people in Houston

The Missouri Task Force One emergency responders group has rescued over 316 residents and 35 pets in Houston after arriving in the Lone Star State.

The crew also gave safety instructions to 41 people who chose to stay in their homes.

The team has been working in areas west of downtown Houston with the Houston Fire Department Station 78.

On Tuesday. they’ve made their way in the northeast quadrant of Houston, working with Houston Fire District No. 34.

During its rescue mission, the task force found one home filled with carbon monoxide. There was a generator running inside the home.

According to Missouri Task Force One spokesman Gale Blomenkamp, task force members were able to rescue the family inside.

“Those people were evacuated out and transported to a hospital by ambulance. But had they gone to bed last night, they wouldn’t have woken up this morning for sure," he said.

There are 47 members of the task force that deployed to the Lone State on Monday. Their maximum deployment is two weeks.

