Missouri Task Force One has rescued over 150 people in Houston

The Missouri Task Force One emergency responders group has rescued over 160 residents in Houston after arriving in the Lone Star State on Monday. (Boone County Fire Protection District)

The Missouri Task Force One emergency responders group has rescued over 160 residents in Houston after arriving in the Lone Star State on Monday.

From Columbia, the team arrived in Houston after Hurricane Harvey poured inches and inches of rain in the city.

According to an update from the Boone County Fire Protection District, the team is working with the Houston Fire Department Station 78.

"Things are going real well at this point. We have a steady stream of boats coming and going and we continue to work side by side with private citizens and the Houston Fire Department. MO-TF1 has recorded 169 citizens and 11 animals evacuated and will continue as long as needed", said Task Force Leader Randy Sanders.

Houston Fire Station 78 is located west of downtown Houston.

"Grateful for and proud of the men and women from Missouri, and around the country, who are saving lives," Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens said on Facebook. "This is the what the American spirit is all about."

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.