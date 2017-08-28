Volunteer from Kansas City heading to Houston to help pets

When disaster strikes, Kathy Plant transforms her mobile grooming truck into a camper and heads for ground zero to help rescue the animals stranded in the flood.

That includes Houston.

"If I have the ability to do that, then I think you should go do what you can do," Plant said. "It's best if we can keep the pets in the area. I don't like to take them back here if I don't have to."

She's been helping pets through national disasters since Hurricane Katrina struck in 2005. She helps rescue, care for and relocate dogs and cats separated from their homes.

Plant is waiting at least another day to head down to Houston. She's been watching the weather to make sure the roads are clear enough for her truck.

"I think my work there works better if I can let the water subside a little bit," she said.

Plant is also collecting supplies and other donations before the trip while emergency responders are focusing on the human lives at stake. She is helping the victims who she says often get overlooked.

"They protect us," she said. "It's up to us to help them."

She is taking monetary donations via PayPal at KATKLIP1@gmail.com and she'll provide an itemized receipt to say what the money goes to.

