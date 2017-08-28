Overland Park police locate man in handcuffs who fled from officers

Officers were looking for 22-year-old Adam C. Scott in the area of 149th and Horton streets. (Overland Park Police Department)

Overland Park police have located a man in handcuffs who fled from officers.

Officers were looking for 22-year-old Adam C. Scott in the area of 149th and Horton streets.

He was taken into custody about 4:30 p.m. Monday.

No other information was immediately available.

