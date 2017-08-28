Fairmount church cleans up after flooding

Full Gospel Assembly church sits right along Sugar Creek in Independence.

For nearly three years, every time it rains, their parking lots floods. But with the excessive rain the area has seen recently, the water pushed its way past the parking lot, flooding the entire basement of the church.

Not only has the pastor of the church been diagnosed with Stage 4 bone cancer, but now they’re paying the price of flood damage.

“It damaged the entire basement, it ruined everything downstairs. All of the supplies, the pastor's office, children's church, puppets, everything is gone," said Sharin Ankrom, the pastor's wife.

The flood even damaged more treasured items that can’t be replaced.

"We lost all of our wedding pictures, and all of our pictures that we had from children way back a long time ago," Ankrom said.

But if you take a look at the area surrounding the church, it's not hard to see why it's flooding.

“It's just not getting resolved. In fact, we couldn't even get anybody to come out and look at how much damage had been done. We called city officials, and no one came," Ankrom said.

Ankrom says they’ve even had to cancel several church services.

“Because of the pollution and the smell in the building," she said.

It is a situation that’s left the church, which has already had a rough year, with damage that'll take months to repair.

"It's very devastating especially with my has been being in the hospital and not able to take care of the situation. But I meant of been wonderful and the people in our church of been great," Ankrom said.

Members of the church have been working around the clock to get the basement cleaned out so they can start rebuilding. They're just hoping whoever is responsible for the flooding issue will get it resolved.

